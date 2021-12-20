Land Park neighborhood comes together after Christmas decorations thrashed

A doorbell camera caught people running from a Sacramento home, then neighbors woke up Sunday morning to see their decorations crushed and toppled over.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday morning, residents of a Sacramento neighborhood came to a rude awakening when they found front-lawn Christmas displays toppled and some completely destroyed.

"There were some —I would say Grinches," said a Land Park neighbor.

Marna Salazar told ABC10 she has been decorating her house for the holidays for 25 years and that many of the ornaments have been passed on from her mother.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured what Salazar said appeared to be a get-away car of at least three people who smashed her decorations at around 4 a.m.

"I heard a weird noise outside so I peeked out the window and saw a person standing over here, stomping on my decorations," Salazar said. "I was angry. So I had to throw them out."

But what surprised Salazar was the outpouring of community support from neighbors who heard about the vandalism.

"If you don't like Christmas — that's fine," one neighbor said. "But don't take it out on someone else's holiday decorations."

A police report has been filed for the thousands of dollars worth of damages, according to Salazar.

