Vandals damage, steal items from Catta Verdera Country Club, managers say

According to a letter sent to country club members, owners are considering new security measures including installing motion-activated cameras.

LINCOLN, Calif. — Owners of Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club are considering implementing new security measures after vandals allegedly damaged the golf course and stole items Friday night, according to a letter obtained by ABC10 sent from country club owners to members.

In the letter, members of the country club's management say unidentified individuals accessed their property Friday night and stole a "large number" of new tee markers.

The vandals also allegedly stole a full crate of practice balls, stole and broke flagsticks, and damaged putting greens.

"As we move forward, motion-activated trail cams may be installed throughout our course to record any unauthorized activity after hours if this senseless behavior continues," the letter said. "We also ask that if any members observe suspicious activity on the course or throughout our community to contact Lincoln P.D. immediately."

Golf course managers said that they have reported the vandalism and burglary to the Lincoln Police Department which is now investigating the case.

