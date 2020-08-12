'Not being able to work is ruining lives' | Businesses across the San Joaquin region forced to close again

Business owners are being forced to close their doors for three weeks while the region's available ICU capacity is less than 15 percent.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Monday marks day one of the latest Stay-at-Home Order in the San Joaquin region, which spans from Lodi all the way down to Bakersfield.

The region's available ICU capacity has dropped below the 15% threshold to 6.3%.

That means all non-essential businesses will have to close, including hair salons, barbershops, personal care services, bars and wineries. Restaurants must close their outdoor dining and operate on to-go orders only.

"This third time is much worse, I feel, than the first two," Melissa Sherwood, owner of Tocco Divino Salon said.

Sherwood has closed up her salon now, for the third time, in order to comply with the state mandate, but she says it's taking a toll.

"The girls are looking to try and get back on unemployment, unfortunately unemployment, it's such a small amount that we get, it does not take care of our families," she said. "Not being able to work is ruining lives."

She says her Stockton salon is certified in not only infectious control but coronavirus infectious control and because of that, her salon hasn't had one positive case.

"If it was just me, I would defy the orders because I don't agree with them, and I know that I'm keeping people safe but I have other girls that are afraid of getting in trouble, afraid of losing their license, afraid of fines and I have to take care of them too," she said.

While restaurants didn't have to close entirely, as they can still do to-go orders, they're feeling the pain too.

"It's scary, I don't know what's going to happen in the winter with takeout only it's going to be tough, it's going to be tough and we're going to lose a lot more businesses are going to shut down because of this," Shae Porter, owner of Porters Pub said.

Porter has owned Porters Pub in Lodi for seven years now with her brother.

"Like every other business owner, I have sleepless nights where I lay awake and I worry, because there's bills to pay, you have to make a certain amount, are we going to make that amount, how long is this going to last?" she said.

Struggling to make ends meet, she has a message for the community.

"Get out there if you can, get out there, small businesses whether it's retail shopping or restaurants, everyone needs your support," she said.

Governor Newsom said this shutdown is expected to last for the next three weeks.

Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions saw ICU capacity dip below 15% over the weekend, now 33 million Californians are under stay-at-home orders.