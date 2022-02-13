New Raising Cane's set to debut in Lodi Feb. 15

The new Lodi store is part of a big Northern California expansion that started in 2021.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi will be the latest city to become part of an ambitious Northern California expansion for Raising Cane's.

The chain is known for their chicken finger meals. According to their website, the company emphasizes a limited menu that helps them produce high quality food that's served quickly.

The store on West Kettleman Lane in Lodi is the latest expansion following the chain's arrival initial arrival to Northern California in Manteca and more recently in places like Citrus Heights and Roseville.

Many of the sites come with some kind of grand opening celebration and Lodi will be no different. Raising Cane's is advertising the Lodi opening with a chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year. The prize is part of a drawing that people can enter between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. For more information on opening day festivities, click HERE.

Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kumaran previously told ABC10 that the company is hoping to add about 10 to 20 restaurants every year in Northern California for the foreseeable future.

Elk Grove is expected to be the next opening in February. Vacaville is also slated for a spring opening while the Sacramento locations are expected possibly for late summer or early fall of 2022.

