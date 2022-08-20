Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say

The child's injuries appeared minor but he or she was taken to an area trauma center as a precaution, officials said.

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said.

Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.

Fire officials said that the child appeared to be in good spirits and the inujries appeared minor. The child was taken to a local trauma center via an air ambulance out of precaution.

The fire district said in a Facebook post that the child who was injured was at a trauma center by 11:20 a.m. Saturday and receiving treatment.

"When speed is of the essence, solid interagency communication, experienced ground-based paramedic assessment, and capable air medical providers come together for impressive care and transport times," the post said. "As a result, this child received the best possible medical care within a very short timeframe."

