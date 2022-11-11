Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Nevada County crash

CHP officers arrived to the scene and found a truck inside the living room of an unoccupied home.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A man is now in jail on suspicion of DUI after a deadly crash in Nevada County Thursday night.

According to a news release, Grass Valley CHP officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the area of Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive in unincorporated Nevada County. Upon arrival officers saw a 2001 GMC Sierra in the front living room of an unoccupied home.

CHP’s preliminary investigation found the driver of the Sierra, Ryan Milligan, was going west on the highway when he rear-ended a 41-year-old driving a Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and Milligan steered left, causing the Sierra to crash into the house. The motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Milligan had only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in Grass Valley. CHP says he was under the influence at the time of the crash, so he was arrested and taken to the Nevada County Jail.

Additional charges are pending.

