Man arrested in Hawaii after fatal September shooting

Officials say Toese Asiata, 34, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii in relation to a shooting that occurred Sept. 13 at Cheers Sports Bar.

HONOLULU — A man was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred Sept. 13 at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. 

Toese Asiata, 34, was arrested by officials after allegedly killing one and injuring another in a shooting last month.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

