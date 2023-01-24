Man arrested on suspicion of murder after El Dorado County overdose death

The investigation began in May after a woman died from an overdose in Shingle Springs.

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — A man is now facing murder charges after he allegedly supplied someone with a counterfeit pill containing a lethal amount of fentanyl.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in May with an overdose death in Shingle Springs.

Investigators found the female victim took a pill she thought was real but contained fentanyl, causing her to die.

Detectives found a suspect in West Sacramento and recovered more than 5,000 counterfeit pills from his home.

Then, on Jan. 23, detectives arrested the suspect again at his parent’s home in Elk Grove, this time on suspicion of second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance to minors.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to about 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl is so dangerous because its potency is 50x to 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.

