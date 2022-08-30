Fentanyl in Northern California: How counties are addressing the opioid crisis

Example video title will go here for this video

"It could really happen to anybody"

"It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother who lost her 23-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning, wants to share.

When her son Jake died in April 2021, Lee said she knew about opioid abuse, but fentanyl was under the radar at the time.

"Then you start seeing it all over the news and you see movies and you hear reports," Lee said.



Jake thought he was buying Percocet, but Lee said when the chaplain knocked on her door, the coroner determined what he ingested was 100% fentanyl.

Lee said when Jake died he was in a really good place despite struggling with his mental health in the past.

"At the time that he passed, he actually was finishing his English degree at Arizona State University," said Lee. "He was working at a local restaurant. He had just a ton of friends — a great sense of humor, you know? The other adjective for him, though, definitely was 'troubled.' When he was 13, he came to us and said that he was depressed — he was having feelings of depression and anxiety."

Lee said they got him into therapy, he saw psychiatrists and multiple counselors, and he went to various types of rehab when he was self-medicating.

"I felt fortunate to have the support that I had to offer Jake — the things that we could offer him, but clearly lots of needs still need to be met," Lee said.



Since Jake's passing, Lee has gotten involved with the Yolo County District Attorney's Office and Public Health Department to share Jake's story and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

"You could definitely look at his scenario and think there's no way somebody like him would ever be a victim of fentanyl poisoning, yet he was," said Yolo County District Attorney, Jeff Reisig.

Lee is not the only person who's lost a child or loved one to fentanyl poisoning.

More than 107,600 people died from overdoses in 2021 based on provisional data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. That's an increase of nearly 15% from 2020. Overdoses due to opioids increased from about 70,000 in 2020 to about 80,800 in 2021.

Overdoses due to synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, also increased in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the CDC.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to about 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl is so dangerous because its potency is 50x to 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.