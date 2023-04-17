Man charged after shooting at Roseville Kaiser

It’s unclear what other charges Jackson Pinney may face related to the Citrus Heights and Capitol threats investigation.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — We now know the formal charges a man accused of shooting at a Roseville hospital and another business is facing after his first appearance Monday.

According to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson Pinney is accused of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting from a motor vehicle, shooting at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Pinney is the man allegedly responsible for shootings in Citrus Heights and Roseville, as well as threats against the California State Capitol which caused a brief lockdown last Thursday.

It’s unclear what other charges Pinney may face related to the Citrus Heights and Capitol threats investigation.

TIMELINE

Citrus Heights

The Citrus Heights Police Department says it all started around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when someone inside a business called and said police needed to respond to and investigate a murder.

Witnesses said the same person left in a pickup truck and fired several rounds as he left the parking lot.

Minutes later police took a report of a second shooting north of the business near Auburn Boulevard and Twin Oaks Avenue.

A commercial building and a detached structure were hit in the second shooting.

The suspected shooter then drove northbound on Auburn Boulevard into Roseville and continued shooting from their vehicle.

Roseville

Roseville police say they responded to a call for shots fired near Douglas Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue around 8:55 p.m. and then received another call about a shooting at Kaiser Hospital on Douglas Boulevard.

No one was hit by gunfire there but two rounds were found in the exterior of the building and no shots entered the hospital itself.

California State Capitol

CHP informed the State Capitol Thursday morning of a ‘credible threat,’ prompting a lockdown and enhanced law enforcement response.

The lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter and all lawmakers and staff who were not already at the Capitol were told to work remotely for the rest of the day.

All three law enforcement agencies say Pinney is connected to the shooting and threat by witness and vehicle descriptions.

Arrest

Pinney was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Auburn-Folsom Road.

