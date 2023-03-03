Oroville man sentenced for attempted killing of CHP officer

The charges stem from a shooting on Jan. 16, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An Oroville man was sentenced to 85 years to life in prison Friday after he tried to kill a CHP officer last year.

Aaron Quinn was convicted of attempted murder, reckless evasion of the police, felon in possession of a firearm, and transporting meth.

CASE HISTORY

The charges stem from a shooting on Jan. 16, 2022.

Officials say CHP Officer Ryan Lambert tried to stop Quinn near Oro Dam Boulevard for speeding.

Quinn led Lambert on a 22-mile chase through a remote area of Yuba County near Brownsville. The chase ended when Quinn crashed into a power pole.

The two got into a shootout before Lambert could get out of his vehicle. Police say Quinn shot at the officer six times, with three of the bullets hitting the squad car.

The shootout ended when Quinn's pistol jammed. Then, a stand-off happened when other officers arrived to help bring Quinn into custody.

“Officer Lambert is a hero, putting the badge on his chest and his life on the line every day to protect and serve us,” said Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry. “He, and every other man and woman who wears the badge, deserve our protection. Today we did our part, by locking up Aaron Quinn to ensure he never ambushes an officer on our streets again.”