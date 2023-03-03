Pilot injured after crop duster crashes into Stanislaus County orchard

The pilot's burns and fracture were described as non-life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

VERNALIS, Calif. — The pilot of a crop duster plane was injured after the aircraft crashed in a rural orchard near Vernalis, officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the crop duster crashed into trees and power lines in the 2400 block of Orchard Road around 12:27 p.m. Friday.

The pilot was the only occupant of the airplane. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns, a fracture and an altered level of consciousness, officials said. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. In a Facebook post, sheriff's office officials asked people to avoid the area due to the resources that will be required at the scene.

The crash came hours after two people were injured in an unrelated plane crash in neighboring Calaveras County.

In late January, another small plane crash in Stanislaus County left one person dead near the Modesto Airport.

Watch more Stanislaus County news from ABC10: An elderly couple fights to keep their home after Stanislaus County voted to pave it over