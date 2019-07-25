MANTECA, Calif. — City officials in Manteca have decided it's hot enough to open its cooling center in preparation of Northern California's incoming heat wave.

Manteca's cooling center — which opens when the heat index is hotter than 105 degrees for three or more days — is located at the Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane, from Thursday - Sunday, July 25 - 28. The center is open from 1 to 9 p.m.

Shellie Lima, San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services' Deputy Director, said the majority of the county is under a heat advisory and that they are still watching for if they should open all of the county's cooling zones.

In the meantime, people can go and cool off in one of the county's cooling zones:

Boggs Tract Community Center, 533 S Los Angeles Ave., Stockton

Northeast Community Center, 2885 E Harding Way, Stockton

First Presbyterian Church, 31 E Vine St., Stockton

Kennedy Community Center, 2800 S D St., Stockton

Garden Acres Community Center, 607 Bird Ave., Stockton

Taft Community Center, 389 Downing Ave., Stockton

Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton

Stribley Park, 1760 E Sonora St., Stockton

Oak Park Senior Center, 730 E Fulton St., Stockton

Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave., Stockton

Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 316 N El Dorado St., Stockton

Lathrop Senior Center, 15707 5th St., Lathrop

Larch Clover Community Center, 11157 W Larch Rd., Tracy

Tracy Library, 20 E Eaton Ave., Tracy

Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. 6th St.., Tracy

West Valley Mall, 3200 North Naglee Rd, Tracy

Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th St, Ceres

Ceres Public Library, 2250 Magnolia St, Ceres

Lodi Community Services Center, 415 S Sacramento St, Lodi

The heat advisory from the National Weather Services for most of the greater Sacramento region is expected to hold throughout the weekend.

