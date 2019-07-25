MANTECA, Calif. — City officials in Manteca have decided it's hot enough to open its cooling center in preparation of Northern California's incoming heat wave.
Manteca's cooling center — which opens when the heat index is hotter than 105 degrees for three or more days — is located at the Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane, from Thursday - Sunday, July 25 - 28. The center is open from 1 to 9 p.m.
Shellie Lima, San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services' Deputy Director, said the majority of the county is under a heat advisory and that they are still watching for if they should open all of the county's cooling zones.
In the meantime, people can go and cool off in one of the county's cooling zones:
- Boggs Tract Community Center, 533 S Los Angeles Ave., Stockton
- Northeast Community Center, 2885 E Harding Way, Stockton
- First Presbyterian Church, 31 E Vine St., Stockton
- Kennedy Community Center, 2800 S D St., Stockton
- Garden Acres Community Center, 607 Bird Ave., Stockton
- Taft Community Center, 389 Downing Ave., Stockton
- Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton
- Stribley Park, 1760 E Sonora St., Stockton
- Oak Park Senior Center, 730 E Fulton St., Stockton
- Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave., Stockton
- Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 316 N El Dorado St., Stockton
- Lathrop Senior Center, 15707 5th St., Lathrop
- Larch Clover Community Center, 11157 W Larch Rd., Tracy
- Tracy Library, 20 E Eaton Ave., Tracy
- Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. 6th St.., Tracy
- Larch-Clover Community Center, 11157 West Larch Road, Tracy
- West Valley Mall, 3200 North Naglee Rd, Tracy
- Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th St, Ceres
- Ceres Public Library, 2250 Magnolia St, Ceres
- Lodi Community Services Center, 415 S Sacramento St, Lodi
The heat advisory from the National Weather Services for most of the greater Sacramento region is expected to hold throughout the weekend.
