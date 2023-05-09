Masai giraffe calf dies after birth at Sacramento Zoo

"I am beyond proud of our Zoo staff and their commitment to the animals we care for here at the Sacramento Zoo,” said Melissa McCartney, Senior Manager of Animal Care and Veterinary Health Services at the Sacramento Zoo. “While the loss of any animal is heartbreaking to our zoo family, we are grateful for the support of our community as we continue the important work of protecting wild giraffes and providing exceptional care to the giraffe herd at the Sacramento Zoo. On behalf of the Zoo’s animal care and vet teams, we are appreciative of everyone's compassion as we process this loss."