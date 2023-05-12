Mille crêpe cake truck to be at Roseville Galleria

The Lady M Cake Truck will be at the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — People in Roseville will be able to get their hands on a Lady M mille crêpe cake from Friday through Sunday.

The mille crêpe cake has 20 alternating layers of cream and French crêpes.

The Lady M x Baccarat Cake Truck will be at the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville. The truck will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and people can get slices of cake or a whole cake.

Some of the flavors including the signature mille crêpes, green tea mille crêpes, pistachio mille crêpes, strawberry swirl mille crêpes, and checkers cake will be available.

People can preorder whole cakes here before the truck arrives Friday.

It will be located at 1151 Galleria Blvd in Roseville. Find more information about Lady M HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Rocklin high school students protesting alleged sharing of explicit videos without consent