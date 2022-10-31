Modesto Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcyclist racing BMW

Modesto Police responded to a report of an injury crash on Scenic Drive east of Bodem Street Friday night.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 66-year-old man from Modesto died Friday night after being hit by a motorcyclist who was racing a BMW, according to police.

The Modesto Police Traffic Safety Unit says an adult man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Scenic Drive from Coffee Road and racing a white BMW.

The motorcyclist made his way into slower moving traffic, took evasive action to avoid hitting the vehicles, and struck the curb. He was then ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle and its rider hit a 66-year old pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries. The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene.

Officers arrived and found a citizen performing CPR on the 66-year-old.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information can call Officer Kyle Johnson at (209) 342-9178 or JohnsonK@ModestoPD.com.

