1 killed in Modesto house fire

MODESTO, Calif — One person is dead following a house fire in Modesto.

According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Fire Department, firefighters were called to a house fire just before 5 a.m. Saturday along the 1200 block of Diablo Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters started battling the fire, which was located on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters eventually found a person in the home. Despite "life-saving measures" performed by those at the scene, the person was declared dead.

The post also notes a dog was rescued and is doing fine.

Modesto police were called in to assist with the investigation. Neither the fire or police department has yet released the cause of the fire.

