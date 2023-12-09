20-year-old man hit, killed in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A man died Monday after being hit by a car in Stanislaus Couty, according to California Highway Patrol .

The crash happened on Patterson Road near Kaufman Road around 7:55 p.m. CHP said a 20-year-old man was walking westbound on Patterson Road. A 43-year-old man from Modesto was driving westbound and hit the man.

The pedestrian died at the scene and his identity hasn't been released. CHP said it is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. The crash is under investigation.