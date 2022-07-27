Man found guilty in 2017 death of 5-year-old Xavier Smith

Robert Earl Davis Jr. faces a maximum possible sentence of 77 years to life in state prison for the two counts.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man has been found guilty in the 2017 drive-by shooting death of a 5-year-old Modesto boy.

After a three week trial, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced 25-year-old Robert Earl Davis Jr. had been found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and premeditated attempted murder.

According to police, on October 28, 2017, 5-year-old Xavier Smith and another 6-year-old boy were playing inside the garage of a home on Lake Park Court.

Davis shot at the home and into the garage where Smith and his friend were playing. Smith was killed and his friend was wounded.

After a three-month investigation, Modesto police were able to arrest and locate Davis. He now faces a maximum possible sentence of 77 years to life in state prison for the two charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2022.

