Police say tips pouring in after Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion

22-year Christian Sanchez was shot and killed at his home in rural Ceres, Sept. 27.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says it has received more tips following the release of security video by a Modesto family on social media.

"It made it an unusual challenge given the fact this incident took place back in September. Our investigators now are just getting up to speed to review the content of this video a couple months later," said Sgt. Luke Schwartz Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.

The deadly home invasion that took the life of 22-year old Christian Sanchez happened Sept. 27 as he was leaving for work.

A home security camera positioned outside the door to the home where Sanchez lived in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres captured the dramatic scene.

Security video shows Sanchez confronted by five armed men, all with their faces covered, on the road in front of the home. He is then forced to put his hands in the air with guns pointed at him.

One suspect asks him what his name is and if he has any money inside.

"Are there kids in the house?" a suspect asks Sanchez.

Sanchez replies mentioning a name, "Please, please, Raul, that's all I ask for."

He is then made to open the door to the home. A suspect is heard yelling "Sheriff's Department" as they enter.

Another suspect coming up the stairs attempts to break the outside security camera but is unsuccessful.

Several other roommates were inside, including three children, according to Sanchez's family.

The family believed roommates had already given the security video to detectives, but apparently they did not.

"He said he was going to come by and pick up his lunchbox and never came by. He texted I love you mom and Tuesday morning, gone," said Noemi Roa, Sanchez's mother.

Roa says her son had just started a new job as welder the day before he was killed.

She said he had no enemies.



"To this day I'm still in denial. Just because the type of person he was, loving. I can't imagine and I don't know why they did this to him," said Roa.

She says she was also told that one of her son's roommates was also fired upon, but the roommate had a gun and fired back.

Christian Sanchez is a father to an 11-month old baby girl.

With the video now public, the family hopes someone will have the tip that will give them justice and detectives now do too.

If you have information that leads to an arrest or positive ID, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463. Tips will remain anonymous.

