Modesto Police investigate homicide

MODESTO, Calif. — Officers with the Modesto Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.

According to police, a man was pronounced dead near Martin and Clayton avenues in northwest Modesto shortly before midnight Sunday.

Police have released few details surrounding the homicide, but say that detectives are investigating. Witnesses and people with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

