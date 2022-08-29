Modesto bicyclist suffers major injuries after being hit by car

According to the Modesto Police Department, a woman driving an SUV on Yosemite Boulevard hit a bicyclist who allegedly entered the roadway.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning.

The Modesto Police Department Traffic and Safety Unit says it happened around 10:45 a.m.

According to police, a woman driving an SUV on Yosemite Boulevard hit a bicyclist who allegedly entered the roadway. Police say the male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police ask witnesses with more information to contact Officer Ryan Olson at OlsonR@modestopd.com.

