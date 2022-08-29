x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

Modesto bicyclist suffers major injuries after being hit by car

According to the Modesto Police Department, a woman driving an SUV on Yosemite Boulevard hit a bicyclist who allegedly entered the roadway.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday morning.

The Modesto Police Department Traffic and Safety Unit says it happened around 10:45 a.m.

According to police, a woman driving an SUV on Yosemite Boulevard hit a bicyclist who allegedly entered the roadway. Police say the male cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police ask witnesses with more information to contact Officer Ryan Olson at OlsonR@modestopd.com.

August 29, 2022 - MPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a major injury accident that occurred on Yosemite Boulevard...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Monday, August 29, 2022

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Woman climbs to top of power transmission line at Sacramento intersection

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out