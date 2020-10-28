Modesto police searching for dumpster fire suspects

The suspects are accused of setting three separate fires in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of setting multiple dumpster fires.

The fires occurred in Modesto, two behind McCoy Tires and one near Planned Parenthood.

Modesto police released photos of who they believe to be the suspects on Facebook. In a couple of photos, one of the individuals is wearing glasses and has brown hair in a bun.

Modesto police are asking anyone with information regarding this arson investigation to please contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.