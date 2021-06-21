Modesto police seek help finding missing 86-year-old woman

Police said the woman is walking and might appear disoriented or confused.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police Department is asking help as they try to find an 86-year-old woman.

Police identified the missing woman as Adrienne Deavar. She was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the West Roseburg Avenue and Tully Road area.

Authorities said that she was walking but might have tried boarding a bus to go to Vintage Faire Mall. According to police, she might appear disoriented or confused.

She was last seen wearing a lavender nightgown and pink slippers. She stands at about five foot six inches tall and has short white hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470.

WATCH ALSO: