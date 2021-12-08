x
Modesto

Have you seen this man? | Police are looking for a Modesto man wanted for murder

Modesto police said 50-year-old Robert Banks of Modesto is accused of killing a person back in September 2021.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are looking looking for a 50-year-old Modesto man they say took the life of another man following a September 2021 incident.

Police alleged Robert Banks had an altercation with 42-year-old Reymundo Flores at a homeless camp at Tuolumne River Region Park around 9:30 p.m. This happened back on Sept. 28. Law enforcement said Flores died a month later from injuries sustained during the original incident.

Law enforcement said homicide detectives are looking for Banks who is wanted for murder. As of publishing, a motive or cause of death have not been announced.

Credit: Modesto Police Department
Mugshot of 50-year-old Robert Banks of Modesto. He is wanted for murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on where Banks may be to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or Detective Caldera at 209-572-9538.

Modesto Police Department’s Homicide Detectives are attempting to locate 50-year-old Robert Banks of Modesto. He is...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

