Modesto home invasion believed to be motivated by illegal cannabis grow

The sheriff's department said multiple victims were found injured on the expansive rural property along Roselle Avenue in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — A call for a reported home invasion led multiple law enforcement agencies to victims of attempted murder and a large illegal marijuana grow.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post it's investigating what they believe to be a home invasion that resulted in several people being shot or injured, with one victim in "severe condition in a medically induced coma."

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, law enforcement received a call about a shirtless man who approached the caller, covered in blood and in need of an ambulance. Deputies arrived at a location along the 4100 block of Roselle Avenue, an area of unincorporated Modesto.

The sheriff's department was told that multiple guns were involved and that the suspects were potentially still at the residence. Law enforcement found multiple injured people in need of immediate medical attention. The exact number of people injured has not yet been released.

The sheriff's department said it believes the home invasion was motivated by the "large amount of process/packaged marijuana found at the residence." The cannabis grow was illegal, and the value of what was seized is estimated to be over $3 million worth.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have yet been made, and the sheriff's department is urging the public to come forth with any information which may help in the investigation. If you know of anything related to this incident, you're asked to contact Lead Detective Esquivez 209-567-4466.

Responding to home invasions are often high-risk situations for officers, so several different agencies were involved with the initial investigation. In addition to SCSO, California Highway Patrol, Ceres and Modesto Police Departments all helped through traffic control, armored vehicle support and K-9 police dog units.