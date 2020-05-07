Mountain lion spotted again in Modesto area, police say

Police say it is most likely the same mountain lion that eluded them a little more than a week ago.

MODESTO, Calif. — An elusive mountain lion might have resurfaced in Modesto on Sunday.

Police are on the tail of a reported mountain lion sighting on the south side of Dry Creek near the Creekside Golf Course, east of Lincoln Avenue.

Officers have responded to the area and are searching for the mountain lion along the creek.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

A little more than a week ago, police were drawn to the same area after confirming a mountain lion sighting through Ring camera video.

On June 25, police spent hours combing through the Dry Creek Area based on information that the animal was bedded in the area, however, the search ultimately turned up nothing and was called off.

According to Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto police, the mountain lion is likely the same one due to the rarity of finding one in Modesto. However, they don't have any information to say definitively whether it is the same or not.

RELATED: