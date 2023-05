Modesto police said the collision happened around 5 p.m. on Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road

MODESTO, Calif. — An on-duty officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Modesto.

Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but a Modesto Police Department watch commander said the collision happened around 5 p.m. on Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road.

The crash is under investigation. No information regarding injuries was released.

