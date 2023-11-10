x
Modesto

Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Modesto

The driver was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUI in Modesto Tuesday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Standiford Avenue at Sherwood Avenue. According to the police department, a woman driving a Honda Civic hit a man crossing Standiford Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as 21-year-old Isabelle Fernandez. She was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The crash is under investigation.

