Vegetation fire battled in Stanislaus County, evacuation warnings lifted

EAST OAKDALE, Calif — Evacuation warnings were lifted for parts of Stanislaus County after a fire was battled by crews, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The vegetation fire began around 3 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom and Lancaster roads near Knights Ferry. Cal Fire and local fire departments responded and managed to confine the fire to about 12 acres.

A temporary evacuation warning was given to those in the area of Lancaster Road, but has since been lifted.

A "number of out buildings were affected by the fire," according to officials.

Officials are still in the area working to mop up the fire. No injuries have been reported and no additional information is available at this time.