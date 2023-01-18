Natomas residents mourning loss of community book store Barnes & Nobles

A Barnes & Nobles spokesperson recently said its book store in The Promenade at Sacramento will be closing after the landlord chose not to renew their lease.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Barnes & Nobles book store located in Natomas at The Promenade shopping center is set to close Jan. 22, according to a company spokesperson.

"We have truly loved serving this community for the past 17 years and would have loved to continue doing so for many more," the spokesperson said.

Because the book store's landlord chose not to renew their lease at the 3561 N. Freeway Blvd. location, Barnes & Nobles is searching for a new spot nearby.

The news has longtime Natomas residents and book fans alike in a state of grief and disappointment. Many are taking to social media to share their grievances with other members of the community.

"I have been going to that Barnes & Noble for almost 3 years, since I moved to the Sacramento area," resident April Mary told ABC10. "Even when I was not living in Natomas, I would set out to this location."

Referring to the possibility another retail or clothing store could open in the book store's place, Mary said the Natomas community has enough clothing stores and would benefit more from a reading space.

"As a teen, I would read for hours on end. My mom would punish me by taking my books away, not my phone," she said.

A review of Sacramento city planning records show a Nordstrom Rack department store is developing at the current Barnes & Nobles building space.

Natomas native Alicia Lockwood told ABC10 she remembered when a previous book store occupied the space—the now-defunct Borders.

"Now that I homeschool my son, I love(d) having the ability to run over on my break from work and be able to pick up books I’ve ordered and or needed to get last minute," she said. "I’m bummed to miss the experience and disappointed that I’ll have to buy all my books online now."

Kim Sole, who has been a member of the Natomas community almost 20 years, shared a similar sentiment with ABC10. She said book stores are all too rare these days.

"I'm quite saddened in regards to the store closing. It has been apart of not only my family’s memories, but for the Natomas community as well. It’s hard to see the stores I grew up with close down so suddenly," Sole said.

A Barnes & Nobles spokesperson said fans of the book stores can visit their Arden Fair Mall location at 1725 Arden Way.

"The bookseller expects to open over 30 new bookstores in 2023. To find a new home in Natomas is a top priority," said the spokesperson.