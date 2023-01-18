Truckee expecting surge of tourists as winter storms wane

With snow letting up this weekend, Truckee businesses are expecting an influx of people to head into town.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Excitement is building in Truckee as locals, businesses and visitors prepare for a busy weekend. They're hoping more people will venture into town as the series of winter storms comes to an end.

The snow in downtown Truckee is attracting people from all around the United States.

"Iconic, I guess I would say with the history of it and everything, and the Truckee River is awesome to see in the Spring too. Yeah, it's just a beautiful area, and people are nice and there's a lot to see and do here," said Maralyn David, from Boston.

While many people love the snow, it can create a bit of a problem for businesses during the season.

"I feel like, usually, when it's snowing it's never that busy, and people usually stay home," said Alexa Alvarez, a local to the area.

Gillian Rainoldi Poulsen is the general manager at the Truckee Hotel. She said one of the biggest issues is visitors coming into the area unprepared for the conditions.

"It's been definitely up and down with a lot of cancellations, but we've been fortunate enough that when someone cancels, someone extends their stay or it gets filled in by somebody who is very familiar with the conditions and still wants to get up here and enjoy the winter season," said Poulsen.

She said those conditions can bring in some frustrated families who might be dealing with car accidents or just having trouble getting out of town.

"You know not being prepared. It's a winter community and we thrive on the winter business," said Poulsen.

With snow letting up this weekend, Truckee businesses are expecting an influx of people to head into town.

Locals are hopeful guests and visitors will be mindful of being prepared and thoughtful of those who call the area home.

"Just be more respectful of the people here, and of the land and of the animals. And if you don't know how to drive in the snow, I would say don't try to drive in the snow - or if you're not equipped to - because that just ruins it for everyone else," said Alvarez.

Poulsen said their hotel is running with a smaller staff, so it's harder for them to meet everyone's demands. She's asking people to be patient and remember everyone is there for a good time.

WATCH ALSO: