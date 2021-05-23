Police investigate deadly double shooting in Natomas

Officers were called out to the neighborhood, located in the 3900 block of Streamline Street – near Interstate 5 and Arena Boulevard – around 10:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in a Natomas neighborhood late Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the neighborhood, located in the 3900 block of Streamline Street – near Interstate 5 and Arena Boulevard – around 10:30 p.m. after several callers reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The identity of the victims will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to canvass the area and interview possible witnesses. Authorities say they have not yet determined what led up to the shooting, but they do say they believe this to be an isolated incident. So far, no information regarding a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471. Information can also be given to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

