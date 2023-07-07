New Lodi bowling alley announces opening week

With a full bar, restaurant, game rooms and meeting spaces, the two-story space isn't your typical bowling alley.

LODI, Calif. — With the ink still wet on their liquor license, managers at the valley's new Lodi Bowling Alley, Lounge and Bar have announced an opening week planned for early August.

The two-story, 55,000-square-foot venue at Sacramento and Lockeford in Lodi is slated to open the week of Aug. 7, according to general manager Julio Camberos.

"We've had some tentative dates out there, with the city of permits and approvals," said Camberos. "Just last week, we received our final certificate of occupancy from the city of Lodi. Just this morning, we signed off on our liquor license."

With all the approvals and licenses now in place, Camberos says the business can move forward with hiring staff and ordering alcohol — a major milestone that took nearly four years.

"They broke ground before COVID. So officially, it was like a two-year delay," said Camberos, who joined Lodi Bowling Alley, Lounge and Bar in 2021. "We appreciate everybody's patience. We're looking forward to having everybody out here. It's going to be more than they anticipate."

The establishment will feature 18 lanes, a full restaurant, a 90-foot bar, a DJ booth, an arcade room, a billiard room, private rooms with bowling lanes, a meeting space and a banquet room with enough space for 250 people.

"It's a theme park attraction," said Camberos. "Not your average bowling alley."

