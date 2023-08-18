New traffic split on WB Highway 50 adds to confusion for drivers

It's the third lane split between Watt and the I-5 connector

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new traffic split is in place on westbound Highway 50. It starts just after 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard.

To exit at Stockton Boulevard, stay in the right two lanes. Stay in the two left lanes if you’re continuing toward midtown, West Sacramento or Davis. You can't exit at Stockton Boulevard from the left two.

It's the third traffic shift on westbound Highway 50. The first one starts at Watt Avenue and ends just before 65th Street. The final one you'll hit on Westbound 50 goes from 26th Street to the Interstate 5 connector.

The split from 26th Street to the I-5 connector will be there until Sept. 2023, and Watt to 65th Street until October. The newest split will be in effect until November.

Caltrans says the Fix Highway 50 project is roughly 70% finished after highway work began in May 2021. It should wrap up in late 2024 or early 2025.

