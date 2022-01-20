'One Chip Challenge' lands 3 Lodi High School students in emergency room

The 'One Chip Challenge' involves eating a chip that has been covered in pepper and hot sauce, which can cause the individual to react and become ill.

LODI, Calif — Lodi High School says three students landed in the emergency room after participating in the "One Chip Challenge" that has been trending online.

According to the Lodi Unified School District, in addition to the hospitalized students, a number of Lodi High students were sent home last week as a result of their participation in the challenge. All the students have since returned to school.

Paqui's One Chip Challenge involves eating a chip that has been covered in Carolina Reapers and Scorpion Peppers. This challenge can cause some people to react and become ill.

"Any students found in possession of these "chips" (usually Paqui chips) will be sent home immediately and will receive progressive consequences, such as being sent home and detention," Lodi High School principal Adam Auerbach said in a statement.

Principal Auerbach encourages parents to speak with their children about the dangers of participating in the "one-chip challenge" and other potentially harmful challenges trending on the internet.

Related Stories: