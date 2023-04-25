Construction worker hospitalized after being hit by stolen car on I-80

Officials say as the driver got to Alamo Drive, they hit a truck and construction worker before stopping.

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A construction worker subcontracted by Caltrans was hit by a car on Interstate 80 at Interstate 780 in Vacaville Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened after officials say an Acura was reportedly carjacked and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office officials began chasing them around 10:30 a.m.

The car was driving recklessly, causing the sheriff's office deputies to stop chasing. A short time later, the Acura drove into a construction zone in the center median of eastbound I-80.

Officials say as the driver got to Alamo Drive, they hit a truck and construction worker before stopping. They say the construction worker was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The suspected driver had minor injuries but got out of the car and began running on foot away from the scene. Damani Mathews Jr., 29-year-old of Oakland, was later arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges.