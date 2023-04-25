Woman injured after being shot while driving on Highway 99

CHP says it’s unknown if she was the intended target of the shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was injured early Tuesday morning after being shot while driving north on Highway 99.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 99 between 47th Avenue and 12th Avenue.

CHP says a woman was driving a red Nissan Altima when she was hit and injured by gunfire.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and it’s unknown if she was the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available yet.

