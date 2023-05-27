Person hit, killed by train along Roseville Road

Mike Jaixen, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, says the incident happened along Roseville Road around noon. He says the accident didn't happen at a railroad crossing

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Mike Jaixen, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, says the incident happened between Marconi Avenue and the Winters Street overpass around noon. He says the accident didn't happen at a railroad crossing.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

It is unclear what the person was doing near the tracks. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.