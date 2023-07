Officials said the accident happened in the area of Highway 65 and Riosa Road.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after an accident in Placer County Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said there was a traffic accident along Highway 65 and Riosa Road that left one person dead.

No information surrounding the accident or what led up to it has been released at this time.

CHP has closed Highway 65 in both directions for the investigation.

