Lori Hooper, woman killed in suspected DUI crash, 'lived life, laughed hard, and loved deep'

Hooper was on a motorcycle along Highway 50 when police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into her.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Family members say a suspected drunk driver took the life of a woman who 'lived life, laughed hard, and loved deep.'

"She was the life of the party, always had a smile on her face. She was funny, kind, caring, loved her family and friends so much. They were her life," said Wolfgang Hooper, Lori Hooper's son.

Lori Hooper, 60, died in what Placerville police are calling a DUI crash. She was one of two people on a motorcycle traveling along Highway 50 when a Jeep Cherokee crashed into them.

Hooper was found on the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the hospital. 47-year-old Aaron Folmsbee, the driver of the Jeep, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wolfgang said his last memory of his mother was at an Easter Party.

"She loved to host the holidays and parties at her house, have family, friends and especially the grandkids up there to spoil them every chance she could," Wolfgang said.

He said that his mother lived by the motto "Live, Laugh, Love," and it's something that he wants people to remember about her the most. Wolfgang said he was close with his mother and had a special relationship with her

"We had a blast together," he said. "She made me laugh so hard, sometimes to where I couldn’t breathe."

Wolfgang said his mother was the matriarch of the family and will be remembered by her loved ones.

"Life is forever changed. Her legacy lives on with her family, children, and grandchildren," he said. "We will all hold her and the memories in our hearts forever."

