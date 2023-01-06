Alexander Leon identified as 5-year-old killed in multi-casualty accident in Sacramento

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed could have been a contributing factor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The five-year-old killed in a multi-casualty crash along San Juan Road was identified as Alexander Leon.

His identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Leon was among the 3 people who died in the crash. One child was identified as three-year-old Zayden Mangram. The woman killed in a multi-casualty crash along San Juan Road was identified as 25-year-old Rayshawna Armstrong.

The single-vehicle crash happened along the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. on May 31. Police said the car reportedly lost control before hitting a tree.

Arriving officers found witnesses to the crash helping people out of a smoking sedan and found 11 victims on the scene.

The victims included two women and nine children, who ranged in age from three to eight years old. They had injuries police said ranged from critical to serious.

