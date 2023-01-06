x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Alexander Leon identified as 5-year-old killed in multi-casualty accident in Sacramento

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed could have been a contributing factor.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The five-year-old killed in a multi-casualty crash along San Juan Road was identified as Alexander Leon.

His identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Leon was among the 3 people who died in the crash. One child was identified as three-year-old Zayden Mangram. The woman killed in a multi-casualty crash along San Juan Road was identified as 25-year-old Rayshawna Armstrong.

The single-vehicle crash happened along the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. on May 31. Police said the car reportedly lost control before hitting a tree.

Arriving officers found witnesses to the crash helping people out of a smoking sedan and found 11 victims on the scene.

The victims included two women and nine children, who ranged in age from three to eight years old. They had injuries police said ranged from critical to serious.

The crash is still under investigation, but police said speed could have been a contributing factor.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Stockton native goes from juvenile detention to Harvard law graduate

Sacramento multi-vehicle accident on San Juan Road

1 / 5
ABC10
San Juan Road multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on May 31, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out