Rancho Cordova

Motorcyclist killed in November's I-5 crash identified as Brian Feliciano

Brian Feliciano, 25, of Rancho Cordova, was killed on Nov. 16, after he was hit by a big rig on Interstate 5, near Arena Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash last November. 

At the time of the accident, CHP told ABC10 Feliciano was driving his Harley Davidson when he was rear ended by a Scion. He flew off his motorcycle, and was then hit by the truck. 

flew off his bike after being re-ended by a Scion. They were then hit by the big rig after they landed on the road. 

