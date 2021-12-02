Motorcyclist killed in November's I-5 crash identified as Brian Feliciano

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash last November.
Brian Feliciano, 25, of Rancho Cordova, was killed on Nov. 16, after he was hit by a big rig on Interstate 5, near Arena Boulevard.
At the time of the accident, CHP told ABC10 Feliciano was driving his Harley Davidson when he was rear ended by a Scion. He flew off his motorcycle, and was then hit by the truck.
