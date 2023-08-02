x
Registered sex offender arrested after trespassing at Loomis school

Deputies got reports of a man who refused to leave the school grounds. When deputies arrived, they found a man inside a truck in the parking lot.

LOOMIS, Calif. — A man was arrested after trespassing at a school in Loomis last week, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies got reports of a man who refused to leave the school grounds. When they arrived, they found a man inside a truck in the parking lot.

The man was 32-year-old Michael McKinnon and is a registered sex offender, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully entering a school as a registered sex offender and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

