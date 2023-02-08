x
Roseville

No injuries reported in shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There was a shooting in Roseville Tuesday night in the Theiles Manor neighborhood.

Officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Street and C Street. No injuries have been reported and there is no information about possible suspects or the reason for the shooting. Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with more information can call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000. 

   

