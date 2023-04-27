Ride Into The Music: Folsom's biggest country music festival coming this summer

It will be an evening of country music performances by Chris Lane, Tyler Rich, Canaan Smith and more

FOLSOM, Calif. — Grab your boots and hats! Folsom is kicking off Pro Rodeo week in style by hosting the city's largest country music festival, 'Ride Into The Music.'

JMF Presents and Good Vibez Presents are teaming up to bring a fun-filled evening of music, family, friends, food and activities for all ages to enjoy.

With over 4,000 people expected to attend, the festival will feature top-notch performers such as Chris Lane, Tyler Rich, Canaan Smith and more.

Ride Into The Music is taking place June 30 at The Field at Lake Side at 755 Oak Avenue Parkway. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and live music starts at 4 p.m.

Ready to Ride Into The Music? Here's how you get tickets:

TICKETS

The festival offers two different options for you to choose from ranging from $59 to $149:

General Admission Tier 1 : Include access to GA viewing areas, food vendors, nonprofit-hosted bars, plenty of restrooms, merch stands and more.

: Include access to GA viewing areas, food vendors, nonprofit-hosted bars, plenty of restrooms, merch stands and more. VIP Tier 1: Include a catered dinner, one free drink, an official "Ride Into The Music" VIP wristband, free expedited early entry to the festival, priority parking and preferred lot, access to the VIP Viewing Areas including main stage pit access, shaded lounge area, misters to keep you cool in the summer heat and VIP air-conditioned flushable restrooms.

The festival also offers group tickets, general admission 4 Pack and VIP 4 pack. To purchase your tickets click HERE.

Todd Speelman with JMF Presents told ABC10, "We literally will build everything from scratch and have the best concert production, food, VIP experience, vendors and so much more. We will also be giving a percentage of ticket sales to local nonprofits."

