Rio Vista Firefighters extinguish stolen car fire

The Rio Vista Fire Department and the CHP responded to the scene early Saturday morning.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A stolen car was found on fire early Saturday morning, officials with the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Around 4:42 a.m. Saturday, firefighters said they responded to a car fire on Twitchell Island Road. Evidence at the scene led fire crews to believe that the fire was intentionally started.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and learned that the car had been reported stolen.

"Although auto theft has declined over recent years, with the advancement in auto technology, we still respond to a few of these incidents each year," the Rio Vista Fire Department said its Facebook post. "We encourage folks to never leave valuables in their car and to consult their insurance company for ideas on how to make their vehicles more secure."

