Loomis, Rocklin reach deal for new Costco after years of dispute

The proposed Costco is set to be located at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road in Loomis and will not have a gas station.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOOMIS, Calif. — After years of back and forth, Loomis and Rocklin have reached an agreement to build a Costco near the border of the town and city in Placer County.

The proposed Costco is set to be located at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road.

Costco will make $3.75 million in payments to Rocklin to mitigate impacts along the Sierra College Boulevard corridor, according to the settlement.

There are also plans in the settlement to extend the northbound right turn entry lane from Sierra College Boulevard into the new Costco. This Costco in Loomis will not have a gas station, according to the settlement.

“This collaborative agreement protects the interests of Rocklin businesses in the area while clearing obstacles for Costco, which will bring significant sales tax revenue to Loomis,” Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin said. “Rocklin’s goal was always to ensure the Loomis Costco was designed properly and that the project paid its fair share to reduce traffic impacts along the Sierra College Blvd. corridor.”

The proposed 155,000-square-foot warehouse could bring more than $1 million in annual tax revenue for Loomis. It would be the largest commercial development in the town's history.

All previous legal actions will be dismissed when the requirements in the settlement are met, according to a news release from Rocklin. See a breakdown of some of the legal actions HERE.

Plans for a new Costco in West Roseville were recently filed for a location at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. Costco already has a location in Roseville at 6750 Stanford Ranch Road near the Westfield Galleria mall.

Watch more on ABC10: Mother killed, 4-year-old hospitalized after train crash in Lincoln