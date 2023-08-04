Roseville police release video of deadly April hostage situation and shootout at Mahany Park

The video obtained by ABC10 shows law enforcement taking tactical positions and communicating with other law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department has released video from the April hostage situation and shooting at Mahany Park that left one person dead and two others injured.

The video obtained by ABC10 shows law enforcement taking tactical positions and communicating with other law enforcement. The video also shows officers firing their weapons at the suspect Eric Abril from a distance away.

Police add the California Highway Patrol did not have body cams while engaging with Abril.

The videos and audio released by Roseville police can be seen here.

TIMELINE

It started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, when a CHP was looking for Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters from Station 5 brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with law enforcement.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Days after the shooting, ABC10 learned from police they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area on April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Eric Abril.

They said 6 CHP officers were involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15-25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15-20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.