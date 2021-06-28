4th of July fireworks in Roseville | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the 4th of July celebrations in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is getting ready to hold their Fourth of July celebration.

The agenda for the Fourth of July includes a fireworks show at @TheGrounds and the return of the Independence Day parade.

The parade will kick off festivities at 9 a.m. It’ll start at the intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas continue along Vernon Street past the Civic Center, and turn right on Lincoln Street before turning right again onto Park Drive.

It’s recommended that people arrive early to get their preferred viewing spot.

After the parade, you can head to Royer Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy some music, food, and games.

A Fourth of July fireworks show will start between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., but there might be some costs associated for the show, specifically for parking. Parking will be $10, cash only. But, entry is free. Gates open at 5 p.m.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.